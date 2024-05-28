today's leftovers
Fedora Family / IBM
CentOS ☛ CentOS Infrastructure Update Q1 2024
This is a summary of the work done by the CentOS Infrastructure team. This team maintains the infrastructure for both CentOS and CentOS Stream. This update is made from infographics and detailed updates. If you want to just see what’s new, check the infographics.
Games
Lewis Dale ☛ Indie Game Boy games
Since buying a new handheld emulator this year, I’ve been hunting for some fun games to play. I’ve got a library of just about every Game Boy/Colour[1]/Advance game that was released in the original run, but that means a lot of low-quality games with a handful of really good ones.
Linux Foundation
Linux Plumbers Conference (LPC) ☛ Linux Plumbers Conference: Registration for LPC 2024 is open
To try to prevent the instant sellout we had in previous years we are keeping our cancellation policy of no refunds, only transfers of registrations. You will find more details during the registration process. LPC 2024 follows the 'Linux' Foundation’s health & safety policy.
