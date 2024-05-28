posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 28, 2024



Quoting: RHEL 8.10 Released as the Last Update in the 8th Series —

Red Hat has officially released version 8.10 of its Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) platform, bringing critical enhancements to system installation, security protocols, application streams, and more.

One of the highlights of this release is the upgraded image builder capabilities, which now support various partitioning modes, including auto-lvm, lvm, and raw. The update also offers advanced customization options, allowing users to effectively tailor security profiles within their system blueprints, promoting a more secure and optimized installation process.