posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 22, 2024



Sovereign Tech Fund Backs FFmpeg Project with a €157K Infusion

Sovereign Tech Fund, a funding pot supported financially by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, has once again shown itself to be one of Open Source’s great friends and supporters.

After providing €1 million in financial support to GNOME at the end of last year and investing more than €200K in the GStreamer project earlier this year, the company is continuing its support for multimedia projects by funding FFmpeg.

In light of this, last week, FFmpeg announced its first governmental sponsorship, Germany’s Sovereign Tech Fund, which has stepped forward to support the maintenance and sustainability of FFmpeg, a cornerstone software in the multimedia industry, by investing €157K in the project.