posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 22, 2024



Quoting: Oracle Abandons Terraform in Favor of OpenTofu —

Terraform, the world’s leading Infrastructure as Code (IaC) tool for building, changing, and reworking cloud and on-prem resources, has undergone major changes in the last year. Here’s a quick rundown of the developments.

The saga began last August when HashiCorp revised the licensing of its flagship product, Terraform, effectively removing it from the realm of open-source software. This triggered an immediate reaction from the FOSS community, leading to the emergency of the OpenTofu project under the umbrella of The Linux Foundation.

It offers a free, open-source, and fully compatible alternative to Terraform. The project swiftly gained traction, as it currently provides a stable 1.7 release that meets all IaC needs. Just to add, recently, HashiCorp was acquired by IBM for $6.4 billion, a move that pretty much answered all of the company’s previous actions.