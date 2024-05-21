Games: Men of War II, Cassette Beasts, and More
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Men of War II out now on Steam with Native Linux support
Men of War II is officially here from Best Way and Fulqrum Publishing, and serves as a great intro into historical real-time strategies games for newbies and veterans alike. Note: key provided by Evolve.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Monster collecting game Cassette Beasts free multiplayer update out now
Collect and transform against friends in the Cassette Beasts free multiplayer update, which is now officially available. Easily one of the best modern monster catching / collecting games and now you don't have to play it alone which is always a bonus.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Love deep sprawling roguelike RPGs? Check out The Doors of Trithius
The Doors of Trithius from Jake Donkersgoed is a deep sprawling roguelike RPG currently in Early Access and it really looks worth a look. Sometime last year the developer added a Native Linux version too! For players who enjoy games like ADOM, Stoneshard, Tales of Maj'Eyal and anything similar you will probably feel quite at home with this one.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Arctic Eggs is thoroughly weird physics-based dystopian cooking game
Arctic Eggs is a thoroughly unique and terribly odd sounding game about cooking up some eggs, to eventually win your freedom while you're stuck in Antarctica. It has Native Linux support made with Godot Engine.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Netris is an open-source cloud gaming platform with Stadia-like features using Proton
If you're a fan of cloud gaming, you may want to take a little look into Netris. The developers say it's a GeForce NOW alternative, one you can self-host with it being open source. They're also keen to highlight some Stadia-like elements of it too.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Surge Engine, the open source Sonic-like game engine (and game) gets upgraded
Surge Engine is a 2D retro game engine with an included Sonic-like game (Surge the Rabbit) for anyone who wants to make their own platformers like classic Sonic. The developers just released a big new version.