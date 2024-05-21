KDE6 on OpenBSD
Rafael Sadowski ☛ KDE6 on OpenBSD
Last year marked a significant milestone for both myself and the OpenBSD desktop community, as we successfully ported KDE Plasma 5 and all dependencies to OpenBSD. With the release of OpenBSD 7.5 on April 5, 2024, KDE Plasma in version 5.27.10 has become a part of our lovely operating system. This success is the result of years of development work and commitment to achieving this goal.
Undeadly ☛ KDE 6 landed in OpenBSD-current
YES! KDE6 landed in OpenBSD -current