posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 29, 2024



Quoting: Nuvoton NuMicro MA35D0 is a low-cost dual-Core Arm Cortex-A35 microprocessor for industrial edge applications - CNX Software —

The company has introduced two MPUs with SKU MA35D03F764C and MA35D03F864C the only difference between the MPUs is that the F764C has 128 MB of DDR memory, while the F864C has 256 MB. Other than that, they have 154 GPIOs, 40-bit PDM NAND Flash, watchdog timers, video codecs, and a JPEG decoder.

Nuvoton offers software and hardware tools to shorten the development time. With support for graphics libraries such as SEGGER emWin, Qt, and LVGL, developers can effortlessly create graphical user interfaces (GUIs). The company also shows that it supports Yocto and Buildroot build systems for Linux, secure firmware, and many other resources that can be found on the products page resources section. The company also has its own GitHub repo where some example code and other documentation can be found.