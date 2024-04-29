Collections of Different Linux Distributions
SDesk - Linux distribution based on Arch
SDesk is a Linux distribution based on Arch Linux.
The distro includes Swirl, a lightweight, fluid, and minimalist web browser that’s designed to stay out of your way as much as possible. It’s not based on Chromium or Firefox.
SDesk includes a complete LibreOffice suite, GNOME 46, and the Geary email client.
ChimeraOS - turn any PC into a gaming console
ChimeraOS is a Linux-based PC operating system designed for a game console experience. It’s based on Arch Linux but no Linux experience is needed.
It runs Gamepad UI, the same interface used by the Steam Deck, allowing you to play most of your Steam library, but also allows you to install and play many non-Steam games through the built-in Chimera web app. The app also supports the Epic Games Store, FlatHub, and GOG.