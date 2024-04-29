Collections of Different Linux Distributions

ChimeraOS is a Linux-based PC operating system designed for a game console experience. It’s based on Arch Linux but no Linux experience is needed.

It runs Gamepad UI, the same interface used by the Steam Deck, allowing you to play most of your Steam library, but also allows you to install and play many non-Steam games through the built-in Chimera web app. The app also supports the Epic Games Store, FlatHub, and GOG.