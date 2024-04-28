Collections of Different Linux Distributions

Lakka is a Linux distribution that transforms a small computer into a full blown game console. The distro is based on LibreELEC and runs the RetroArch console emulator. It supports a wide range of handhelds, microcomputers, and a standard PC. The software is optimized to run fast even on low end single board computers, and supports many USB joypads.

Lakka emulates a wide variety of systems and has some useful features such as automatic joypad recognition, rewinding, netplay, and shaders.

It can be run in Live USB mode. This mode allows you to play Lakka directly from a USB drive, without installing Lakka on the PC allowing for portability.