Collections of Different Linux Distributions
-
Lakka - lightweight Linux distribution for retrogaming - LinuxLinks
Lakka is a Linux distribution that transforms a small computer into a full blown game console. The distro is based on LibreELEC and runs the RetroArch console emulator. It supports a wide range of handhelds, microcomputers, and a standard PC. The software is optimized to run fast even on low end single board computers, and supports many USB joypads.
Lakka emulates a wide variety of systems and has some useful features such as automatic joypad recognition, rewinding, netplay, and shaders.
It can be run in Live USB mode. This mode allows you to play Lakka directly from a USB drive, without installing Lakka on the PC allowing for portability.
-
Alpine - small, simple and secure Linux distribution - LinuxLinks
Alpine Linux is an independent, non-commercial, general purpose Linux distribution.
Alpine Linux is built around musl, libc OpenRC, and BusyBox in replace of glibc, GNU Core Utilities, and systemd. This makes it small and very resource efficient. A container requires no more than 8 MB and a minimal installation to disk requires around 130 MB of storage. Not only do you get a fully-fledged Linux environment but a large selection of packages from the repository.
It uses its own package manager called apk, the OpenRC init system, and script driven set-ups. This provides you with a simple, crystal-clear Linux environment without all the noise. You can then add on top of that just the packages you need for your project, so whether it’s building a home PVR, or an iSCSI storage controller, a wafer-thin mail server container, or a rock-solid embedded switch, nothing else gets in the way.