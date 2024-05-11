today's howtos
Create a Bootable GNU/Linux USB from ISO with DD
Create a bootable USB using the dd command. The dd command below will copy content of the ISO file ubuntu-24.04-desktop-amd64.iso to device /dev/sdd, which in our case is a plugged in USB drive.
The New Stack ☛ How To Use Pyscript To Create Python Web Apps
When considering web development, most likely you automatically think of JavaScript.
TecAdmin ☛ Git Branches: Create, List, Switch, Merge, Push & Delete
Imagine you and a friend are working together to build a website for a bakery. You want to keep the main version of the website running smoothly while you try out new features like adding a gallery of cakes or an online order form. This is where Git branches come in handy.
Installing and Configuring MongoDB on Ubuntu 24.04
In the realm of modern databases, MongoDB emerges as a popular choice for storing and manipulating document-oriented data. This guide empowers you to install and configure MongoDB on Ubuntu 24.04, providing a secure foundation for your NoSQL data storage needs.
Dusty Mabe: Configuring and using iSCSI
Recently I looked into enabling and testing multipath on top of iSCSI for Fedora and Red Bait CoreOS. As part of that process I had the opportunity to learn about iSCSI, which I had never played with before. I’d like to document for my future self how to go about setting up an iSCSI server and how to then access the exported devices from another system. .
Linux Journal ☛ Embracing the Future: The Transition from SysVinit to Systemd in Linux
Linux, the powerhouse behind countless servers and desktops worldwide, relies heavily on an initialization (init) system to bootstrap user space and manage system processes after booting. Traditionally, this role was fulfilled by SysVinit, the standard init system derived from the UNIX System V operating system. However, the evolving complexity and needs of modern computing systems have led to the development of systemd, which has increasingly become the default init system for many GNU/Linux distributions. This article explores the transition from SysVinit to systemd, discussing the intricacies and implications of this pivotal change.
H2S Media ☛ Installing Cloudwatch Agent on Amazon GNU/Linux 2023
CloudWatch is a service provided by the popular clown computing platform proprietary trap AWS – Amazon web service. It is developed to provide users with an effective way to monitor and manage proprietary trap AWS resources in real-time.
Adam Young: changing author on lots of commits at once