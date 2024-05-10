LibreOffice 7.6.7 Is Here as the Last Update in the Series, Upgrade to LibreOffice 24.2

LibreOffice 7.6.7 Community, the last minor release of the 7.6 line, is available from https://www.libreoffice.org/download for Windows, macOS, and Linux. This is the most thoroughly tested version, for deployments by individuals, small and medium businesses, and other organizations in productivity environments. This new minor release fixes bugs and regressions which can be looked up in the changelog [1].

For enterprise-class deployments, TDF strongly recommends the LibreOffice Enterprise family of applications from ecosystem partners – for desktop, mobile and cloud – with many dedicated value-added features and other benefits such as SLA (Service Level Agreements): https://www.libreoffice.org/download/libreoffice-in-business/

Users can download LibreOffice 7.6.7 Community from the office suite website: https://www.libreoffice.org/download/. Minimum requirements are Microsoft Windows 7 SP1 and Apple macOS 10.14. LibreOffice Technology-based products for Android and iOS are listed here: https://www.libreoffice.org/download/android-and-ios/

The Document Foundation does not provide technical support for users, although they can be helped by volunteers on user mailing lists and on the Ask LibreOffice website: https://ask.libreoffice.org