Application, KDE, and GNOME
-
Applications
-
OpenSUSE ☛ Planned outage of Weblate on May 14th
The openSUSE will undergo a critical update with the migration of Weblate to a hosted solution. Shifting to a hosted solution for the web-based localization tool in order to keep up with the increasing demands of projects’ development.
-
Medevel ☛ Rain - Free Privacy-focused Fast Responsive Weather App
Rain is a completely free and open-source application, rich in features and utilities, which provides you with precise weather forecasts specifically for your location.
-
Medevel ☛ MMAS - Free Money Tracker and Personal Finance Manager in Your Pocket
MMAS, a revolutionary personal finance management and daily expense tracking application, is a unique solution designed to make money management an effortless task.
This application is completely free and open-source, granting users maximum control and flexibility.
-
-
KDE
-
Using the QML Language Server for KDE Development (update)
In a previous post I talked about using the QML Language Server for KDE development. Since writing that post a few things happened, so it’s time for an update.
I mentioned that when using Kate qmlls should work out of the box when opening a QML file. That’s mostly true, there is one problem though. Depending on your distribution the binary for qmlls has a different name. Sometimes it’s
qmlls, sometimes
qmlls6or
qmlls-qt6. You may need to adjust the LSP Server settings in Kate to match the name on your system.
-
-
GNOME Desktop/GTK
-
This Week in GNOME ☛ Felix Häcker: #147 Secure Keys
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from May 03 to May 10.
As part of the GNOME STF (Sovereign Tech Fund) initiative, a number of community members are working on infrastructure related projects.
-