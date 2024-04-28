Free and Open Source Software
satori - passive OS fingerprinting tool - LinuxLinks
satori is a passive OS fingerprinting tool.
It currently supports fingerprinting by the following means:
DHCP. TCP. HTTP (User Agent and Server). SMB (TCP and UDP). SSL (JA3/JA3S/JA4).
This is free and open source software.
gSender - connect to and control Grbl-based CNCs - LinuxLinks
gSender is a feature-packed CNC interface application.
It’s designed to be clean and easy to learn while retaining a depth of capabilities for advanced users. It was created to bring new concepts to the existing landscape of grbl senders in an effort to advance functionality and ease-of-use.
This is free and open source software.