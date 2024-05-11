Fedora Picks and Red Hat Buying Fake 'Articles' About Itself
-
Ankur Sinha "FranciscoD": Week 19 update
I'm trying to get back to blogging, and to make it regular occurrence in my work week, I thought I'd write a weekly work update.
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Infra and RelEng Update – Week 19 2024
This is a weekly report from the I&R (Infrastructure & Release Engineering) Team. It also contains updates for CPE (Community Platform Engineering) Team as the CPE initiatives are in most cases tied to I&R work.
-
LinuxSecurity ☛ RHEL 9.4 Unveiled: Elevating Enterprise Security with Cutting-Edge Features
In the evolving cybersecurity landscape, staying ahead of threats while ensuring system stability and compliance is paramount for businesses and developers. Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux (RHEL) version 9.4 emerges as a beacon of innovation and security, encapsulating the best open-source technology to meet these challenges head-on.
-
Adam Young: How not to waste time developing long-running processes
Developing long running tasks might be my least favorite coding activity. I love writing and debugging code…I’d be crazy to be in this profession if I did not. But when a task takes long enough, your attention wanders and you get out of the zone.
Building the GNU/Linux Kernel takes time. Even checking the GNU/Linux Kernel out of git takes a non-trivial amount of time.
-
[Fedora-based] Qubes OS 4.1 to receive extended security support until 2024-07-31
Qubes OS 4.1 will reach official end-of-life (EOL) on 2024-06-18. After this date, Qubes OS 4.1 will continue to receive extended security support until 2024-07-31. This security support extension is sponsored by Freedom of the Press Foundation (FPF) in support of the SecureDrop project.>
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Resilient virtualization: Red Bait and Veeam’s partnership in the era of containers and OpenShift [Ed: Red Hat is paying for this puff piece; the publisher here is basically Red Hat advertiser, it's not journalism.]
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Collaboration at the clown’s edge: How Abusive Monopolist Microsoft and Red Bait are redefining open-source integration [Ed: This publisher takes money from both Red Hat and from Microsoft to publish this ludicrous fluff]
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Exploring Hey Hi (AI) innovation and open-source collaboration: theCUBE’s final analysis from Red Bait Summit [Ed:This is not analysis, it is paid for SPAM by Red Hat, for Red Hat]
-
Silicon Angle ☛ All in a week’s events: The Hey Hi (AI) juggernaut hits cybersecurity, open source and IT infrastructure [Ed: More Red Hat spam disguised as "news"]
-
InfoWorld ☛ Red Hat extends Lightspeed AI to Linux, OpenShift
Lightspeed will apply generative AI toward automating the operation of OpenShift clusters and Red Hat Enterprise Linux environments.