Libya: Windows Down From 99.7% to 65% (or 3.8% If Mobile Also Gets Counted), GNU/Linux Up to 5%, Android at 80%
Looking at the desktop (or laptop) data and the latest of everything from statCounter, we're seeing Android at 80% in Libya, Windows down sharply, and GNU/Linux becoming a lot more commonplace.
Microsoft probably doesn't make much money out of Libya anymore. Remember this old leak from Wikileaks.
On the desktop (or laptop), Windows was measured at 99.7% just 15 years ago. Now we see GNU/Linux at 5%. How times have changed. █