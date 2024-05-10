Libya: Windows Down From 99.7% to 65% (or 3.8% If Mobile Also Gets Counted), GNU/Linux Up to 5%, Android at 80%

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 10, 2024,

updated May 10, 2024



Looking at the desktop (or laptop) data and the latest of everything from statCounter, we're seeing Android at 80% in Libya, Windows down sharply, and GNU/Linux becoming a lot more commonplace.

Microsoft probably doesn't make much money out of Libya anymore. Remember this old leak from Wikileaks.

On the desktop (or laptop), Windows was measured at 99.7% just 15 years ago. Now we see GNU/Linux at 5%. How times have changed. █