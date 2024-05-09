Security and Windows TCO Leftovers

In January I've removed tens of thousands of web pages on www.debian.org. Have you noticed it?

In the past

From 1997 onwards, we had web pages for security announcements. We had to manually prepare a .data and a .wml file which then generated a web page for each security announcement (DSA or DLA). We have listed the 6 most recent messages in a short list that was created from these files. Most of the work that went into the Debian web pages was creating these files.