KDE Frameworks 6.2 Released with Many Improvements for Plasma 6 Users

posted by Marius Nestor on May 10, 2024



The monthly KDE Frameworks release cycle continues and KDE Frameworks 6.2 is here to standardize the radius of rounded corners throughout Breeze-themed UI elements, which will also land in the upcoming KDE Plasma 6.1 release, and add proper symbolic versions for several Breeze icons, including folder-encrypted, folder-decrypted, and folder-music, at 16px and 22px sizes.

KDE Frameworks 6.2 also adds multiple autotests to ensure that mounting of different types of mountable filesystems works as intended, adds the KContextualHelpButton QtWidgets counterpart to the popular Kirigami.ContextualHelpButton component, and implements support for the org.freedesktop.impl.portal.Secret portal for the KWallet password management software to allow Flatpak apps to use it.

