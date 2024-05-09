Games: Quest Master, Nintendo Switch 2, and More
-
Zelda-inspired dungeon maker 'Quest Master' arrives May 29th with a new demo live
Pulling in elements of both classic Zelda and Super Mario Maker, Quest Master has a really entertaining idea that sees you design dungeons and go on adventures. The developer has now announced they plan to release it into Early Access on May 29th, and there's a big demo refresh now available to try out. It also has Native Linux support.
-
Get ready to kick-up some dust in #DRIVE Rally
#DRIVE Rally from Polish developer Pixel Perfect Dude now has a release window for sometime this Autumn and it looks like a lot of fan for rally fans. This is the same developer that made the endless driving game #DRIVE which is available on Switch and mobile and #DRIVE Rally is the spiritual successor.
-
With a Nintendo Switch 2 on the way, I hope Valve make a Steam Deck 2
I love my Steam Deck, as any regular reader will know. It's my favourite gaming device but it could always be better right? And with competition hot (hi Nintendo), I hope Valve have more plans.
-
Story-driven RPG 'The Thaumaturge' is now Steam Deck Verified
The Thaumaturge released back in March from Fool's Theory and 11 bit studios, it looks pretty great and now it is Steam Deck Verified.
-
Vampire survival game V Rising 1.0 live with gamepad support (good for Steam Deck)
V Rising took Steam by storm back when it hit Early Access in 2022, and now Stunlock Studios have released the big 1.0 with lots of upgrades and it should work better than ever for Steam Deck players.
-
Awesome GZDoom shooter Selaco will delist the demo (but you can still get it)
Selaco is easily the game I am most excited about this year, a GZDoom powered shooter that had a brilliant demo but Altered Orbit Studios are about to delist the demo.
-
The Machine Age DLC for Stellaris out now along with free Andromeda update
Forming part of what they're calling Stellaris Season 08, both The Machine Age DLC and the free Andromeda update are out now.
-
SteamVR 2.5 released with multiple Linux fixes
After a couple of Beta releases, Valve has now launched the latest stable release of SteamVR which brings in the recent Linux improvements.