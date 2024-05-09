Ubuntu 24.10 (Oracular Oriole) Daily Build ISOs Are Now Available for Download

posted by Marius Nestor on May 09, 2024



The first Ubuntu 24.10 daily builds are, as expected, based on the previous Ubuntu release, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, which arrived last month on April 25th. This means they include the same core components and software versions as the Noble Numbat release.

During the six-month-long development cycle, the Ubuntu 24.10 daily build ISOs will be updated with some of the latest GNU/Linux technologies and Open Source software, such as the upcoming GNOME 47 desktop environment, Mesa 24.1 graphics stack, and Linux 6.10 kernel series.

Read on