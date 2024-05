posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 10, 2024



Quoting: Unlocking the power of Fedora CoreOS - Fedora Magazine —

Fedora CoreOS is an automatically updating, immutable operating system built on the trusted Fedora Linux distribution. It allows containerized workloads to run securely and at scale. It combines the benefits of containerization with the reliability and security of an immutable infrastructure. In this article, we’ll explore the unique capabilities of Fedora CoreOS and its use cases.