Ryan Trimble ☛ What the heck is an SVG sprite sheet?
Sprite sheets are a way to have many graphics available from one resource and are used in many different ways.
In video games, sprites can be used for animating characters, actions, and environment elements. Sprite sheets have been used on the web for quite a long time as well.
An older technique for sprite sheets on the web involved having a grid of graphics within a single image file, then positioning the image in a way that showed only one graphic at a time. This was clever, though it was painful to manage.
Terence Eden ☛ link rel=”alternate” type=”text/plain”
Hot on the heels of yesterday's post, I've now made all of this blog available in text-only mode.
Josh Byrd ☛ A custom Mastodon favicon while you wait
But until then, if you are running your own Mastodon instance, you can still do it. This is the easiest way that I've found to do it.
Frank Meeuwsen ☛ How to create a stylized RSS feed on micro.blog
But RSS-feeds have a big flaw: They are impossible to read and understand for a normal human being. RSS is meant to be read by machines and not by us mere mortals. But if you want to get started with RSS, you will visit a link to a feed and be all like “WTF is thís garbled mess of code and letters? I don’t understand, bring me back to my pristine algorithmic timeline! I shant visit such a feed-page again!”
TecMint ☛ Sysadmins & DevOps: 20 Must-Know Advanced Linux Commands
In the first article, we covered commands for users who are new to Linux and need essential knowledge to get started.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Shrink, Move or Expand System Partition in Ubuntu 24.04
This is a beginners guide shows how to decrease, move, and/or increase file/system partition in Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Sometimes you need to shrink a partition to free up some un-allocated disk space for other use. Or Ubuntu system is a bit small, that you need to increase its size for long time use.
ID Root ☛ How To Install GIMP on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install GIMP on Fedora 40. GIMP (GNU Image Manipulation Program) is a powerful, open-source image editing software that has been a go-to choice for GNU/Linux users for decades.
ID Root ☛ How To Install GIMP on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install GIMP on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. GIMP (GNU Image Manipulation Program) is a powerful open-source image editing software that has been a go-to choice for GNU/Linux users for decades.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Sysbench on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Sysbench on Manjaro. Sysbench is a powerful and versatile benchmarking tool that allows you to evaluate the performance of your system’s CPU, memory, file I/O, and database operations.
HowTo Forge ☛ phpMyAdmin Installation on Ubuntu 24.04
phpMyAdmin is a free and open-source tool for managing and administering MySQL servers. It allows you to manage MySQL data from a web browser, and you can manage databases, tables, columns, indexes, relations, users, permissions, etc., from a single dashboard UI on your web browser.
Linuxiac ☛ How to Upgrade to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS from Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Tested and proven step-by-step guide for smoothly upgrading from Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat).