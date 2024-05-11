Sprite sheets are a way to have many graphics available from one resource and are used in many different ways.

In video games, sprites can be used for animating characters, actions, and environment elements. Sprite sheets have been used on the web for quite a long time as well.

An older technique for sprite sheets on the web involved having a grid of graphics within a single image file, then positioning the image in a way that showed only one graphic at a time. This was clever, though it was painful to manage.