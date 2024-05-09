A while ago, I installed Fedora Asahi Remix on my M2 MacBook Air, and I was very positive about it. So positive, in fact, that I ended up making it the default partition in the bootloader. I haven’t used macOS in weeks. But then, a few days ago, something weird happened:

In the middle of some development work, running cvs update on the pkgsrc repository, the screen suddenly filled with a bunch of “read-only file system” errors. It turned out that both / and /home had remounted themselves read-only, without my intervention.