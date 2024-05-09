today's howtos
-
Benny Siegert ☛ Fedora Update: btrfs self-destruct
A while ago, I installed Fedora Asahi Remix on my M2 MacBook Air, and I was very positive about it. So positive, in fact, that I ended up making it the default partition in the bootloader. I haven’t used macOS in weeks. But then, a few days ago, something weird happened:
In the middle of some development work, running cvs update on the pkgsrc repository, the screen suddenly filled with a bunch of “read-only file system” errors. It turned out that both / and /home had remounted themselves read-only, without my intervention.
-
University of Toronto ☛ Some thoughts on when you can and can't lower OpenSSH's 'LoginGraceTime'
In a comment on my entry on sshd's 'MaxStartups' setting, Etienne Dechamps mentioned that they lowered LoginGraceTime, which defaults to two minutes (which is rather long). At first I was enthusiastic about making a similar change to lower it here, but then I start thinking it through and now I don't think it's so simple. Instead, I think you can look at three broad situations for the amount of time to log in you give people connecting to your SSH server.
-
TecMint ☛ How to Migrate CentOS 7 to Rocky Linux 9
Moving from one type of Linux to another needs careful planning and doing things step by step. First, you have to switch from CentOS 7 to Rocky Linux 8, and then move from Rocky Linux 8 to Rocky Linux 9 using tools like the Leapp framework and ELevate project to make this process easier.
-
LinuxTechi ☛ How to Install Ubuntu Server 24.04 Step-by-Step