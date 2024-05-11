In Ireland, Android Up to 42% and on Desktops/Laptops GNU/Linux is Increasingly Favoured Among Computer Users

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 11, 2024,

updated May 11, 2024



Windows down to 21% (Microsoft is one in 5)

ACCORDING to the data collected by the Irish firm statCounter, there's about 6.5% in Chromebooks+GNU/Linux as Windows falls lower and lower in laptops and desktops. More interestingly, however, Android has just smashed a barrier and surged to 42%:

This is a huge problem for Microsoft because it means Windows as a cash cow is rapidly dying. The costs (fares) Microsoft can offer it for go down and there's nothing substantial to replace this former revenue source. █