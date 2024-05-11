TCP_NODELAY and Linux kernel bug

One of the controversial recent developments in the (Linux kernel) security world is that the Linux kernel developers have somewhat recently switched to a policy of aggressively issuing CVEs for kernel changes. It's simplest to quote straight from the official kernel.org documentation:

" Note, due to the layer at which the Linux kernel is in a system, almost any bug might be exploitable to compromise the security of the kernel, but the possibility of exploitation is often not evident when the bug is fixed. Because of this, the CVE assignment team is overly cautious and assign CVE numbers to any bugfix that they identify. [...] "