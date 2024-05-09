posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 09, 2024



Quoting: Ubuntu Unity - flavor of Ubuntu featuring the Unity7 desktop environment - LinuxLinks —

Ubuntu Unity is a flavor of Ubuntu featuring the Unity7 desktop environment (the default desktop environment used by Ubuntu from 2010-2017).

Unity is a desktop platform, based on technologies such as Nux, GTK+ and Compiz. It is actively developed and maintained, with releases of Unity7 every year. Unity7 has elements such as the heads-up display (HUD) and the Global Menu, helping with your productivity. It has a modern-looking user interface, but with an elegant, traditional workflow.