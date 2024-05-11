today's leftovers
-
Audiocasts/Shows
-
Hackaday ☛ Hackaday Podcast Episode 270: A Cluster Of Microcontrollers, A Rocket Engine From Scratch, And A Look Inside Voyager
Join Hackaday Editors Elliot Williams and Tom Nardi as they get excited over the pocket-sized possibilities of the recently announced 2024 Business Card Challenge, and once again discuss their picks for the most interesting stories and hacks from the last week. There’s cheap microcontrollers in highly parallel applications, a library that can easily unlock the world of Bluetooth input devices in your next project, some gorgeous custom flight simulator buttons that would class up any front panel, and an incredible behind the scenes look at how a New Space company designs a rocket engine from the ground up.
-
Tux Digital ☛ Linux Out Loud 88: Descent into Gaming
In episode 88 of GNU/Linux Out Loud, Nate and Wendy blend tech updates with personal stories. Join them for VR gaming, close source games going open, and updates on the nonconventional PC build. Wendy: Nate: Contact infoMatt (Twitter @MattTDN)Wendy (Mastodon @WendyDLN)Nate (Website CubicleNate.com)
-
-
Programming/Development
-
Rlang ☛ A guide to designs and contrasts in DESeq2
Many statistical analysis packages in R utilize design matrices for setting up comparisons between data subsets.
-
Medevel ☛ Contra Flutter Kit - Learn Flutter with 50+ Flutter Screens and Components
Flutter is an exceptional open-source framework for creating attractive apps for Android, iOS, Linux, macOS, and backdoored Windows systems. It boasts a large community with numerous open-source projects, templates, and production-ready free apps, making it an ideal learning platform for newcomers.
-
Medevel ☛ API Dash - Free App to Build and Test API Endpoints, With Amazing Code Generator Option
API Dash is a free open-source API client built with Flutter, and it's a great alternative to services like Postman or Insomnia.
-
The New Stack ☛ How Golang Range Simplifies Data Structure Iteration
Iteration is a key functionality of most programming languages.
-
-
Openwashing
-
Heather J Meeker ☛ Apple Releases an Almost Open Source Hey Hi (AI) Model
This week, Fashion Company Apple released an SLM (small language model) called OpenELM, which was touted as open source. It did so under a license that got very close to meeting the Open Source Definition–with the caveat that no such official definition exists yet for Hey Hi (AI) models.
-