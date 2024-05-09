WINE: CrossOver 24.0.2 and OED second edition CD-ROM under Wine
CrossOver 24.0.2 released for macOS and Linux
CodeWeavers recently released CrossOver 24.0.2 for Mac and Linux. Here are the changes sense CrossOver 24.0.0 was released.
Stuart Langridge: OED second edition CD-ROM under Wine
I recently discovered that there's an old software edition of the Oxford English Dictionary (the second edition) on archive.org for download. Not sure how legal this is, mind, but I thought it would be useful to get it running on my Ubuntu machine. So here's how I did that.