Windows TCO Leftovers

Premier David Eby first announced that multiple cybersecurity incidents were observed on government networks on Wednesday, adding that the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security (CCCS) and other agencies were involved in the investigation.

Salter in her Friday technical briefing refrained from confirming if the hack was related to last month’s security breach of Microsoft’s systems, which was attributed to Russian state-backed hackers and resulted in the disclosure of email correspondence between U.S. government agencies.