Linux Magazine Leftovers (Latest Issue)
Introduction
This month in GNU/Linux Voice.
This Month's DVD
Nobara 39 and Manjaro 23.1.4 Gnome
High performance computing
Exploring Raspberry Pi clusters and high performance computing.
Single sourcing from the command line
In search of a tool for creating multiple documents from a single source, Bruce revisits the universal document converter, pandoc.
An introduction to PostgreSQL
PostgreSQL, an open source object-relational database management system known for its reliability and extensibility, offers a robust feature set. If you are new to PostgreSQL, we help you get started with some of its most useful features.
Fedora's independent daughter
Nobara, a heavily modified fork of Fedora featuring a non-free repository, places a focus on gaming and everyday users.
Kernel News
Chronicler Zack Brown reports on the little links that bring us closer within the GNU/Linux kernel community.
Pinokio is a browser for Hey Hi (AI) applications
Pinokio gathers open source Hey Hi (AI) apps from the fields of audio, image generation, and animation under a shared interface for easy installation.
Sure You Need This Toy
Google rolled out a new search algorithm in March, and it is causing a lot of conversation with the SEO crowd. A major change to the Surveillance Giant Google algorithm is always big news.
Improved performance on old Pis
Light open source router firmware breathes new life into your old Raspberry Pi.
News
TUXEDO Computers Unveils GNU/Linux Laptop Featuring AMD Ryzen CPU; XZ Utils Vulnerability Patched; Canonical Collaborates with Qualcommon New Venture; Kodi 21.0 Entertainment Hub Released; GNU/Linux Usage Increases in Two Key Areas; Canonical Bumps LTS Support to 12 Years; Fedora 40 Beta Released; SnoopGod to Compete with Kali Linux; Juno Computers Launches Neptune 17 v6; and Juno Computers Launches Neptune 17 v6.
Create loss-free images with Upscayl
Want to create a poster from an everyday photo image? Upscayl uses state-of-the-art Hey Hi (AI) algorithms to scale up images without loss.
Editing your videos with LosslessCut
Stitch the best parts of your home videos together – without diminishing the quality.
A real-time operating system for microcontrollers
Exploit the full power of your microcontroller with the FreeRTOS multitasking operating system.
Shinobi for home surveillance
Learn how to quickly get up and running with Shinobi NVR and your IP cameras.
Roll your own chatbot with Rasa
Many websites offer an automated feature that responds to visitor questions. If you're ready to build your own web chatbot, but don't have time to become an Hey Hi (AI) expert, Rasa Open Source can help.
Pool simulation with Go and Fyne
To improve his skill at the pool table, Mike Schilli sets out to program a simulation in Go using the Fyne framework.
Sparkling gems and new releases from the world of Free and Open Source Software
Behind every good tool is a good idea. Read on for some unsung tools that could save time and solve some practical problems – but be ready to work with the source code. Most of these tools are still experimental or in early stages of development.
Enforcing text style with Vale
Maintaining a consistent style can become challenging when multiple individuals contribute to a software project's documentation or a magazine. Vale checks your plain text files and even allows you to create custom style rules.