Linux Magazine Leftovers (Latest Issue)

MYIR has unveiled the MYC-LMX9X, a new embedded System on Module powered by the NXP i.MX 9352 processor. This SoM, designed specifically for industrial applications, leverages a high-performance i.MX 93 series processor, which includes dual ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked up to 1.7GHz and an ARM Cortex-M33 core running at 250MHz.

MediaTek recently launched the Dimensity 9300+, an advanced SoC designed to bolster performance in flagship smartphones. This latest addition to the Dimensity series brings improvements in clock speeds, AI processing, and graphics over the previous Dimensity 9300 model.

Recently featured on CrowdSupply, the Openterface Mini-KVM is an open-source KVM device designed for efficient control over headless computers. It provides seamless operation via a direct HDMI and USB connection, eliminating the need for additional keyboards, monitors, or complex network configurations.

With 64 countries and the European Union holding elections throughout 2024, the Internet will be a critical resource for many people around the world to access real-time poll updates in our own countries and those happening abroad.

Based on the latest Fedora Linux 40 operating system series and the KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment series, Fedora Asahi Remix 40 is here to introduce conformant OpenGL 4.6 support to Apple Silicon, out-of-the-box high-quality audio, and a custom initial setup wizard based on the Calamares graphical installer.

For Linux gamers, the new stable Steam Client update changes the default scale factor from 200% to 150% on 4K monitors, no longer lists incompatible options under an application’s Compatibility settings, and improves startup delays when running in Flatpak environments.

Since Raspberry Pi usually runs a Linux-based operating system, often the official Raspberry Pi OS, you can easily set up an SSH (Secure Shell) server to access it remotely or use a VNC (Virtual Network Computing) Server/Client application to access the desktop remotely.