Games: World Video Game Hall of Fame, Proton Experimental, Collabora's Work, and More

The honour for Atari's Asteroids comes 45 years after its 1979 debut in arcades, where it was Atari's bestselling coin-operated game. The game's glowing space-themed graphics and sound effects made their way from more than 70,000 arcade units into millions of living rooms when a home version was made available on the Atari 2600.

"Through endless variants and remakes ... Asteroids made a simple, yet challenging game about blasting rocks into one of the most widely played and influential video games of all time," said Jeremy Saucier, assistant vice-president for interpretation and electronic games at the Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, N.Y., where the World Video Game Hall of Fame is located.