Games: GNU/Linux-based SteamOS, Game Boy Emulation, and More
Collabora ☛ SteamOS 3.6: How the Steam Deck atomic updates are improving
Highlighting some of the key changes Collabora worked on with Valve to improve the system update tooling on SteamOS, including the move to Desync, making applying system updates significantly faster and more reliable.
Dedoimedo ☛ How to massively improve your lap times in Assetto Corsa
In speed we trust. This be a jolly article explaining how to improve lap times in the Assetto Corsa racing simulator, through the use of the Performance Delta monitor widget, overview of results and records for multiple vehicles and tracks, setup configuration, and more. Enjoy.
Chris ☛ When Is a Counter-Strike Player Good?
Hackaday ☛ Reflecting On The State Of Game Boy Emulation In 2024
Considering the decades that have passed since Nintendo’s Game Boy was considered the state-of-the-art in mobile gaming, you’d imagine that the community would have pretty much perfected the emulation of the legendary family of handhelds — and on the whole, you’d be right. Today, you can get open source emulators for your computer or even smartphone that can play the vast majority of games that were released between the introduction of the original DMG-1 “brick” Game Boy in 1989 through to the final games published for the Game Boy Advance in the early 2000s.