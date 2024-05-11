Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Yuexun ☛ My journey with Vim - Yuexun's Blog
During my adventures in tweaking and playing with plugins, I start creating some Vim plugins myself. Though I'm not actively maintaining or using them, crafting plugins brought me much joy. Initially, I wanted to avoid resizing Vim windows using a mouse, so I developed a plugin called resize.vim to handle that task. It was a simple implementation that mainly involved fetching window sizes, assembling commands, and binding keys. While working on this, I felt the pain of the Vim script being not so user-friendly, which dampened my enthusiasm.
Diffoscope ☛ Reproducible Builds (diffoscope): diffoscope 266 released
The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version* Use "xz --list" to supplement the output when comparing .xz archives; essential when some underlying metadata differs. (Closes: #1069329) * Actually append the xz --list after the container differences, as it simplifies tests and the output. * Add 7zip to <!nocheck> Build-Depends in debian/control.
266. This version includes the following changes:
Databases
The Register UK ☛ SQL co-creator embraces NoSQL
"I don't think SQL is going to go away," he says. "A large part of the world's business data is encoded in SQL, and data is very sticky. Once you've got your database, you're going to leave it there. Also, relational systems do a very good job of what they were designed to do. We have these very high quality open source implementations in MySQL, PostgreSQL, and SQLite.
