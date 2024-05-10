Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Add any voice to your Raspberry Pi project with TextyMcSpeechy
Erik Bjorgan has created an easy way to integrate a custom voice profile of your choice into your Raspberry Pi project using TextyMcSpeechy.
-
Hackaday ☛ Raspberry Pi Narrates (And Tattles On) Your Cat, Nature Documentary Style
Detecting a cat with a raspberry pi and camera is one thing, but [Yoko Li]’s AI Raspberry Pi Cat Detection brings things entirely to another level by narrating your feline’s activities, nature documentary style.
-
Hackaday ☛ Fully 3D Printed Case Is Stacked High With Mini PCs
Over the years we’ve seen no shortage of 3D printed cases designed to hold several Raspberry Pi computers, often with the intent to use them as convenient desktop-sized platforms for experimenting with concepts such as server load balancing and redundancy.
-
CNX Software ☛ WCH CH32V006 RISC-V microcontroller adds more I/Os, memory, and storage compared to CH32V003
WCH CH32V006 RISC-V microcontroller is an upgrade to the 10-cent CH32V003 microcontroller with more I/Os, up to four times the memory, storage, a wider supply voltage range, the addition of a TouchKey interface, as well as a new 32-bit V2C RISC-V core instead of the V2A core found in the CH32V003. More specifically that means we went from the CH32V003 with 2KB SRAM and 8KB flash, up to 8KB SRAM and 62KB for the CH32V006, and 6KB SRAM and 32KB flash for the CH32V005, a smaller sibling of the new RISC-V microcontroller.
-
CNX Software ☛ SONOFF ZBMicro Zigbee USB smart adapter adds any USB device to your Smart Home setup
SONOFF Micro Zibgee USB Smart adapter, or SONOFF ZBMicro for shorts, is a Zigbee 3.0 USB adaptor to remotely control USB devices via your smartphone app or home automation solution based on Home Assistant or other solution to turn on/off the device, set timers to control charging times, configure smart scenes, or control with voice commands.
-
Arduino ☛ Expanding possibilities: Blues Wireless amplifies Opta’s connectivity
Blues Wireless and Arduino have joined forces to create the game-changing Blues Wireless for Arduino Opta, unveiled this week at the Automate Show in Chicago.
-
PR Newswire ☛ New Automotive Grade Linux Platform Release Adds Cloud-Native Functionality, RISC-V Architecture and Flutter-Based Applications
Automotive Grade Linux (AGL), a collaborative cross-industry effort developing an open source platform for all Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs), has announced the latest code release of the AGL platform, UCB 17.0 or "Quirky Quillback."