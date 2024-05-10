Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More

Tux Machines

GNOME 47 Desktop Environment Release Date Slated for September 18th, 2024

While we are enjoying the many goodies of the latest GNOME 46 desktop environment on our Fedora Linux 40 Workstation or Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) releases, the GNOME devs are working on the next major release, GNOME 47, which will see the light of day later this year.

KDE Frameworks 6.2 Released with Many Improvements for Plasma 6 Users

The monthly KDE Frameworks release cycle continues and KDE Frameworks 6.2 is here to standardize the radius of rounded corners throughout Breeze-themed UI elements, which will also land in the upcoming KDE Plasma 6.1 release, and add proper symbolic versions for several Breeze icons, including folder-encrypted, folder-decrypted, and folder-music, at 16px and 22px sizes.

LibreOffice 7.6.7 Is Here as the Last Update in the Series, Upgrade to LibreOffice 24.2

While LibreOffice 24.2 is already available with its new features and enhancements, The Document Foundation still maintains the LibreOffice 7.6 branch, which is supported until June 12th, 2024, and LibreOffice 7.6.7 is here as another maintenance update that fixes more bugs.

Rocky Linux 9.4 Released as Another Free Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4 Distro

Based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4, Rocky Linux 9.4 introduces new image builder features like the ability to specify arbitrary custom mount points except for specific paths that are reserved for the operating system, create different partitioning modes, and customize tailor options for profiles and add them to your blueprint customizations by using selected and unselected options to add and remove rules.

Mixxx 2.4.1 DJ App Improves Support for Denon, Pioneer, and Traktor Controllers

Mixxx 2.4.1 is the first point release in the latest Mixxx 2.4 stable series improving support for the Behringer DDM4000, Behringer BCR2000, Denon DJ MC6000MK2, Denon DJ MC7000, Hercules Inpulse 200, Pioneer CDJ, Pioneer DDJ-FLX4, Traktor Kontrol F1, Traktor S2 Mk1, and Traktor S3 controllers, as well as for the Nintendo Wii remote.

Ubuntu 24.10 (Oracular Oriole) Daily Build ISOs Are Now Available for Download

The first Ubuntu 24.10 daily builds are, as expected, based on the previous Ubuntu release, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, which arrived last month on April 25th. This means they include the same core components and software versions as the Noble Numbat release.

Compulab’s MCM-iMX93 – Affordable SMD System-on-Module with Flexible Connectivity and NXP i.MX 93 SoC

Compulab has introduced the MCM-iMX93 SMD System-on-Module, a compact, cost-effective solder-down system based on NXP’s i.MX 93 SoC family. With its small footprint, affordability, and versatile connectivity, it’s ideal for industrial control, medical devices, IoT gateways, and building management applications.

Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More

In Ireland, Android Up to 42% and on Desktops/Laptops GNU/Linux is Increasingly Favoured Among Computer Users [original]
In Land of the Rising Sun GNU/Linux More Than Trebled in Estimated Usage [original]
IBM's Red Hat SUED over culling 21 white men employees as CEO vowed to punish managers who missed DEI targets
Introducing the new Android Police logo
KDE Frameworks 6.2.0
KDE today announces the release of KDE Frameworks 6.2.0.
Fedora Asahi Remix 40 Is Now Available for Apple Silicon Macs with KDE Plasma 6
The Fedora Project announced today the general availability of the Fedora Asahi Remix 40 distribution developed in close collaboration with Fedora Asahi SIG and the Asahi Linux project for Apple Silicon Macs.
Ubuntu 24.10 (Oracular Oriole) Daily Build ISOs Are Now Available for Download
Now that Ubuntu 24.10 (Oracular Oriole) is officially open for development, Canonical has published the first daily build ISO images for early adopters, application developers, and general public testing.
Libya: Windows Down From 99.7% to 65% (or 3.8% If Mobile Also Gets Counted), GNU/Linux Up to 5%, Android at 80% [original]
On the desktop (or laptop), Windows was measured at 99.7% just 15 years ago
 
The syslog-ng Insider 2024-05
Season Of KDE, Plasma in Archlinux, and KDE neon Rebasing on Ubuntu Noble
Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
Programming Leftovers
Fedora Updates at the Back End and Red Hat's Sponsored Puff Pieces About Red Hat
Software: FreeFileSync, Incus, and PSQL
5 of the Best Tools to Streamline Travel in Linux
Make your travel planning a breeze with Linux
IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 186 is available for testing
Unlocking the power of Fedora CoreOS
System76’s Darter Pro Linux Laptop Now Available for Preorder
PipeWire 1.0.6 Update Boosts Audio Stability
Sipeed MaixCAM is a RISC-V AI camera devkit with up to 5MP camera, 2.3-inch color touchscreen display, GPIOs
9 Best Free and Open Source Elixir Static Site Generators
Nitrux – Linux distribution based on Debian
Kirigami Addons 1.2
Compulab’s MCM-iMX93 – Affordable SMD System-on-Module with Flexible Connectivity and NXP i.MX 93 SoC
GNU/Linux Market Share in Israel Now 3% [original]
Raspberry Pi Connect
Spiral Linux offers a handy tool that can keep you from spiraling if you lose a file
If you're looking for a version of Linux that not only makes using Linux easy but also offers the necessary tools to keep you safe from data loss, Spiral Linux might be just the ticket
Ubuntu Unity – flavor of Ubuntu featuring the Unity7 desktop environment
QEMU 9.0 released with Raspberry Pi 4 support and LoongArch KVM acceleration
Why Learn Linux?
Haiku Project: [GSoC 2024] Plans for Fixing Haiku's WebKit2 Port
