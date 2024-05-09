Mixxx 2.4.1 DJ App Improves Support for Denon, Pioneer, and Traktor Controllers

posted by Marius Nestor on May 09, 2024



Mixxx 2.4.1 is the first point release in the latest Mixxx 2.4 stable series improving support for the Behringer DDM4000, Behringer BCR2000, Denon DJ MC6000MK2, Denon DJ MC7000, Hercules Inpulse 200, Pioneer CDJ, Pioneer DDJ-FLX4, Traktor Kontrol F1, Traktor S2 Mk1, and Traktor S3 controllers, as well as for the Nintendo Wii remote.

The controller I/O table has been updated as well to sort the action column by display string, the Track Properties dialog now prevents wiping metadata when applying twice quickly, FLAC recording was fixed for macOS and Windows systems, and Mixxx now always calculates the auto value for colorful console output.

Read on