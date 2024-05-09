Security Leftovers and Windows TCO

Despite the major collaborative effort by law enforcement agencies resulting in the exposure and sanctioning of Dmitry Yuryevich Khoroshev, the Russian national thought to be at the helm of LockBit’s widespread hacking operations, the hacker group shows no signs of ceasing its activities.

LockBit has reportedly launched a cyberattack on Wichita, Kansas, targeting state government and various local entities. The news of the Wichita cyberattack emerged on LockBit’s previously inactive platforms, which were reactivated after the shutdown of their official website.