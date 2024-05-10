Open Hardware: Mindgrove, Compulab, Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
-
OSTechNix ☛ Mindgrove Secure IoT, India’s First Indigenously Designed Microprocessor
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Compulab’s MCM-iMX93 – Affordable SMD System-on-Module with Flexible Connectivity and NXP i.MX 93 SoC
Compulab has introduced the MCM-iMX93 SMD System-on-Module, a compact, cost-effective solder-down system based on NXP’s i.MX 93 SoC family. With its small footprint, affordability, and versatile connectivity, it’s ideal for industrial control, medical devices, IoT gateways, and building management applications.
-
Ruben Schade ☛ Priming a CoolerMaster NR200P case for painting
Armed with some tips from JaysTwoCents and a friend who does metal CNC’ing and painting, Clara and I went to our local sausage sizzler to buy some primer, a base coat, clear coat, and a gentle-grit sanding block to fix paint runs. I also got a cheap clothes rack to hang the parts from when painting, and some blue painters tarp so the apartment balcony wouldn’t be covered in stuff.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ The Raspberry Pi RP2040 Hackbat is an open source swiss army knife pen testing tool
Ethical hacking is a fascinating industry that requires a great degree of skill and knowledge. Penetration testing (pen testing) is the art of hacking into a system with the purpose of looking for security concerns. Pulling off this line of work requires specific tools which is where today's Raspberry Pi project comes into play. Maker and developer Pablo Trujillo has created an extremely versatile tool for the job known as Hackbat. It's a custom PCB powered by our favorite microcontroller, the RP2040 which powers the Raspberry Pi Pico W.
-
[Repeat] Arduino ☛ This Arduino-controlled machine dispenses the perfect bowl of cereal
Breakfast cereal is controversial. Milk or cereal first? Best cereal to milk ratio? Favorite cereal? Most attractive mascot? The opportunities for debate never end. But we can all agree that consistency is key when it comes to the milk:cereal ratio — nobody changes that up from day to day. To ensure that every pour is perfect, Engineering Dads built this cereal and milk dispensing machine.