Open Hardware: Mindgrove, Compulab, Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More

Ethical hacking is a fascinating industry that requires a great degree of skill and knowledge. Penetration testing (pen testing) is the art of hacking into a system with the purpose of looking for security concerns. Pulling off this line of work requires specific tools which is where today's Raspberry Pi project comes into play. Maker and developer Pablo Trujillo has created an extremely versatile tool for the job known as Hackbat. It's a custom PCB powered by our favorite microcontroller, the RP2040 which powers the Raspberry Pi Pico W.