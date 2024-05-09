Why Learn Linux?

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 09, 2024



Quoting: Views of an IT Veteran on Why You Should Learn Linux —

When you learn how Linux works, you understand how basic it is and how keeping things simple sometimes might be seen as hard. I keep hearing people saying Linux is hard, but the reason is that they grew up only seeing Windows when it became an entire OS that simply replaced the command line entirely; yes, the command line can still be used in Windows, but not for something trivial, you use only when you are a techie and you need to do something very particular, complex or simply not something that a regular Joe does in a day to day.

Linux gives you that back, the usage of command lines to be able to communicate with the system, to understand what is going on, and to control everything on your computer. Think of Linux as driving the stick vs the automatic transmission (Windows).