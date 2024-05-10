Collabora and GNOME
-
Collabora
-
Vincent Sanders: Bee to the blossom, moth to the flame; Each to his passion; what's in a name?
I like the sentiment of Helen Hunt Jackson in that quote and it generally applies double for computer system names. However I like to think when I named the first NetSurf VM host server phoenix fourteen years ago I captured the nature of its continuous cycle of replacement.
-
Collabora ☛ Debuting at IOT Solutions World Congress
This year will be Collabora's first time exhibiting at IOTSWC, in partnership with STMicroelectronics. Collabora will be showcasing how the STM32MP2 is an ideal chip to enable edge Hey Hi (AI) solution in industrial environments.
-
-
GNOME Desktop/GTK
-
Bryan Lunduke ☛ GNOME Publishes Annual Report: Still Losing Money
The GNOME Foundation hastily published report after damning article from The Lunduke Journal on their finances.
-