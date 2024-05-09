BSD: NetBSD Stuff and FreeBSD Journal
TuMFatig ☛ Running NetBSD on OmniOS using bhyve
I want to run GoToSocial on some *BSD system. Because I am who I am, I went for using NetBSD 10.0 . And because my hypervisor is running bhyve on OmniOS , you get the title of this blog post.
Don’t get too anxious, it is quite straightforward. So let the journey begin.
NetBSD ☛ NetBSD 8.3 released and end of support for netbsd-8
The NetBSD Project is pleased to announce NetBSD 8.3, the third and final release from the NetBSD 8 stable branch.
It represents a selected subset of fixes deemed important for security or stability reasons since the release of NetBSD 8.2 in March 2020, as well as some enhancements backported from the development branch. It is fully compatible with NetBSD 8.0.
FreeBSD ☛ The March/April 2024 Issue of the FreeBSD Journal is here!
The focus of the March/April issue revolves around development, be it the evolution of FreeBSD itself or leveraging FreeBSD as a platform for crafting other software.