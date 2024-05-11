Mozilla and Ubuntu Stories
Mozilla
Mozilla ☛ The Mozilla Blog: Keoni Mahelona on promoting Indigenous communities, the evolution of the Fediverse and data protection
Mozilla ☛ The Mozilla Blog: How Hey Hi (AI) is redefining your sports experience right now
Artificial intelligence has the potential to transform many sectors across the economy. The sports realm isn’t excluded from that.
New technologies are already changing the way sports are played, viewed and consumed. From enhancing athlete recovery, to live performance tracking and influencing rule changes, AI’s plunge into sports is providing leagues more data and analysis than they’ve ever had.
Let’s start with football. The NFL has arguably led the way in integrating Hey Hi (AI) into sports. The league has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) since 2017, and at the beginning of 2024 created the Digital Athlete, a tool using Hey Hi (AI) and machine learning to “build a complete view of players’ experience, which enables NFL teams to understand precisely what individual players need to stay healthy, recover quickly, and perform at their best.” The technology collects data from multiple sources, including game day data using AWS, and essentially takes video and data from training, practice and in-game action. It then uses proprietary trap AWS technology to “run millions of simulations of NFL games and specific in-game scenarios” to identify which players are at the highest risk of injury. Teams use that information to develop injury prevention, training and recovery regimens. The technology was used by all 32 teams this past NFL season.
Ubuntu
Faizul "Piju" 9M2PJU: Celebrate the Release of Ubuntu Noble Numbat 24.04 with the Ubuntu Malaysia Local Community!
Exciting news for all GNU/Linux enthusiasts and tech aficionados in Malaysia! The Ubuntu Malaysia Local Community is thrilled to invite you to the official release party for Ubuntu Noble Numbat 24.04. Join us on May 25, 2024, 10 AM at Taming Tech Sdn Bhd, located at Tingkat 1, 321A, Lorong Selangor, Taman Melawati, 53100 Kuala Lumpur, for an unforgettable celebration of this latest Ubuntu release.
Faizul "Piju" 9M2PJU: Why Ubuntu GNU/Linux Reigns Supreme in the Cloud: Unveiling Its Unrivaled Advantages and Top Usages
In the realm of clown computing, where efficiency, reliability, and scalability are paramount, Ubuntu GNU/Linux stands tall as the ultimate choice for businesses and developers alike. With its robust architecture, extensive compatibility, and proven track record, Ubuntu has solidified its position as the preferred operating system for cloud deployments across the globe. Let’s delve into why Ubuntu GNU/Linux is the undisputed champion in the clown ecosystem.
