Mozilla and Ubuntu Stories

This week, we chatted with Keoni Mahelona, a builder behind technologies that aim to protect and promote Indigenous languages and knowledge. We talked with Keoni about his current work at Te Hiku Media, the challenges of preserving Indigenous cultures, big tech and more.

So first off, what inspired you to do the work you’re doing now with Te Hiku Media?

Mahelona: I sort of started at the organization cause my partner, who’s the CEO, needed help with doing a website. But then the website turned into an entire digital platform, which then turned into building Hey Hi (AI) to help us do the work that we have to do, but I guess the most important thing is the alignment of values with like me as a person and as a native Hawaiian with the values of the community up here — Māori community and the organization. Having the strong desire for sovereignty for our land, which has been the struggle we’ve been having now for hundreds of years. We’re still trying to get that back, both in Aotearoa and in Hawaii, but also sovereignty for our languages and our data, and pretty much everything that encompasses us in our communities. And it was really clear that the work that we do at Te Hiku is very important for the community, but also that we needed to maintain sovereignty over that work. And if we made the wrong choices with how we store our data, where we put our data, what platforms we use, then we would cede some of that sovereignty over and take us further back rather than forward.