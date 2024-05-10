Free and Open Source Software
Bazel - build and test your multi-language, multi-platform projects - LinuxLinks
Bazel is a software tool used for the automation of building and testing software. It’s a flavor of the tool that Google uses to build its server software internally.
Supported build tasks include running compilers and linkers to produce executable programs and libraries, and assembling deployable packages for Android, iOS and other target environments. Bazel is similar to other tools like Make, Ant, Gradle, Buck, Pants and Maven.
This is free and open source software.
Dagger - powerful, programmable CI/CD engine - LinuxLinks
Dagger is a powerful, programmable continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) engine that runs your pipelines in containers. The software that lets you replace your software project’s artisanal scripts with a modern API and cross-language scripting engine. With a CI/CD pipeline, development teams can make changes to code that are then automatically tested and pushed out for delivery and deployment.
To use Dagger, you call Dagger Functions. Dagger Functions are regular code, written in a supported programming language, and run in containers. Dagger Functions let you encapsulate common operations or workflows into discrete units with clear inputs and outputs.
This is free and open source software.
Pants - scalable build system - LinuxLinks
Pants is a scalable build system for monorepos: codebases containing multiple projects, often using multiple programming languages and frameworks, in a single unified code repository.
Pants installs, orchestrates and runs dozens of standard underlying tools – compilers, code generators, dependency resolvers, test runners, linters, formatters, packagers, REPLs and more – composing them into a single stable, hermetic toolchain, and speeding up your workflows via caching and concurrency.
Pants is designed to be easy to adopt, use, and extend. It doesn’t require you to refactor your codebase or to create and maintain massive amounts of build metadata. You invoke it directly on source files and directories, so it doesn’t require users to adopt a new conceptual model.
It’s currently focused on Python, Go, Java, Scala, Kotlin, Shell, and Docker, with support for other languages and frameworks coming soon.
This is free and open source software