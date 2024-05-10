Bazel is a software tool used for the automation of building and testing software. It’s a flavor of the tool that Google uses to build its server software internally.

Supported build tasks include running compilers and linkers to produce executable programs and libraries, and assembling deployable packages for Android, iOS and other target environments. Bazel is similar to other tools like Make, Ant, Gradle, Buck, Pants and Maven.

This is free and open source software.