GNOME 47 Desktop Environment Release Date Slated for September 18th, 2024

posted by Marius Nestor on May 10, 2024



An official release schedule for GNOME 47, which will be dubbed “Denver” after the host city of the GUADEC 2024 conference, was finally published today. According to the release schedule, the GNOME 47 alpha version will be available for public testing as soon as next month on June 29th.

The GNOME 47 beta is planned for August 3rd, while the Release Candidate (RC) milestone should arrive on August 31st. The final release date of the GNOME 47 desktop environment was set for September 18th, 2024.

