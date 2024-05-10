Season Of KDE, Plasma in Archlinux, and KDE neon Rebasing on Ubuntu Noble
Season Of KDE 2024 Conclusion
Another year, another successful Season Of KDE for 12 contributors!
This article has been co-written with the input from all contributors.
KDE counts on a very active translation community and translates software into over 50 different languages. In SOK 2024, we had 2 projects that focused on translating multiple apps into Hindi.
The State of KDE Apps and Plasma in Archlinux
KDE has a symbiotic relationship with many linux distros, since while we develop our software we also use particular versions of linux, I personally use archlinux as my distro of choice for many years being the only distro that I manage to bare for more than six months ( and I believe I am using it for more than 15 years already so that counts).
The "recipe" for packaging KDE software for arch is big, because we are big, and packaging large amounts of software is no easy feat, so me and Antonio Rojas started to update the build scripts to be less manual and less error prone. All the versions of Plasma 6 that have been packaged for arch are using this scripts in one way or another (or manually when we broke everything :)
KDE neon Rebasing on Ubuntu Noble
The new Ubuntu LTS was released in April, congratulations to all involved with that. I know Scarlett worked hard to get Kubuntu back into shape so do if that a try if you want a stable Plasma 5 desktop.
In the KDE neon project we don’t like to sit still for long so we are now building all our KDE packages on Ubuntu Noble, versioned 24.04. This always takes longer than it feels like it should, mostly because it’s a moving target to keep everything compiled as more KDE software gets released, so no promises on when it’ll be ready but we’ll try to be fast because the old Ubuntu base of jammy (22.04) is showing its age with projects like Krita no longer able to compile there.