posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 06, 2024



Quoting: Spiral Linux offers a handy tool that can keep you from spiraling if you lose a file | ZDNET —

It's not an exhaustive list, but it's certainly more options than the typical Linux distribution.

But that's not enough to separate Spiral Linux from the competition, and with a goal of "simplicity and out-of-the-box usability across all the major desktop environments," one has to wonder what they've done to make a difference.