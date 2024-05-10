Programming Leftovers
“Ban on AI-Generated Code” — Linux Community Takes Action
When it comes to coding, should we use AI-assisted programming tools or not?
Perl / Raku
Perl ☛ What's new on CPAN - April 2024
Welcome to “What’s new on CPAN”, a curated look at last month’s new CPAN uploads for your reading and programming pleasure. Enjoy!
R
-
Rlang ☛ Treemaps In R
A treemap consists of a set of rectangles which represent different categories in your data and whose size is defined by a numeric value associated with the respective category.
Rlang ☛ Appsilon Joins the Pharmaverse Council to Advance Open-Source Clinical Reporting
Appsilon’s core purpose is to advance technology to preserve and improve human life, and it translates into a unified set of values shared by the whole organization. We realize this by creating and enhancing tools to solve the problems our clients are faced with, focusing on impact.
Rlang ☛ The Rebus Code: Unveiling the Secrets of Regex in R
In the intricate world of data analysis, the task of text pattern recognition and extraction is akin to unlocking a secret cipher hidden within ancient manuscripts. This is the realm of regular expressions (regex), a powerful yet often underappreciated tool in the data scientist’s toolkit.
Rlang ☛ How to Collapse Text by Group in a Data Frame Using R
Introduction
When working with data frames in R, you may often encounter scenarios where you need to collapse or concatenate text values based on groups within your dataset.
Mozilla