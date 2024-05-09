As much as I try to be a “real” programmer, the reality is that we need automation, and setting up automation is a grind. A necessary grind.



One thing that I found frustrating was that, in order to test our automation, I needed to kick off a pipeline in our git server (gitlab, but the logic holds for others) even though the majority of the heavy lifting was done in a single bash script.



In order to get to the point where we could run that script in a gitlab runner, we needed to install a bunch of packages (Dwarves, Make, and so forth) as well as do some SSH Key provisioning in order to copy the artifacts off to a server. The gitlab-ci.yml file ended up being a couple doze lines long, and all those lines were bash commands.