Programming Leftovers
-
Trail of Bits ☛ Using benchmarks to speed up Echidna
During my time as a Trail of Bits associate last summer, I worked on optimizing the performance of Echidna, Trail of Bits’ open-source smart contract fuzzer, written in Haskell.
-
Daniel Lemire ☛ How fast can construct a small list of strings in C for Python?
Python is probably the most popular programming language in the world right now. Python is easy to extend using C code. You may want to return from Python a small data structure.
-
Adam Young: Keeping the CI logic in bash
As much as I try to be a “real” programmer, the reality is that we need automation, and setting up automation is a grind. A necessary grind.
One thing that I found frustrating was that, in order to test our automation, I needed to kick off a pipeline in our git server (gitlab, but the logic holds for others) even though the majority of the heavy lifting was done in a single bash script.
In order to get to the point where we could run that script in a gitlab runner, we needed to install a bunch of packages (Dwarves, Make, and so forth) as well as do some SSH Key provisioning in order to copy the artifacts off to a server. The gitlab-ci.yml file ended up being a couple doze lines long, and all those lines were bash commands.
-
R
-
Rlang ☛ First release of mvgam(v1.1.0) to CRAN
Welcoming mvgam to the Comprehensive R Archive Network (CRAN)
-
Rlang ☛ How to Select Columns by Index in R (Using Base R)
When working with data frames in R, it’s common to need to select specific columns based on their index positions. This task is straightforward in R, especially with base functions.
-
Rlang ☛ TLG Catalog 🤝 WebR
-
Rlang ☛ What Is New in ShinyProxy 3.1.0
ShinyProxy 3.1.0 was released on May 7, 2024. The new version comes with lots of new features and improvements. Let's see the highlights!
-
Rlang ☛ Time Series Forecasting: The BIST Banks Index
The Turkish Banking sector has always been considered the decisive indicator of the Turkish economy. After the transition to the Orthodox monetary policies, the Central Bank’s interest rate has been rising to 50% in the short term. This has instituted confidence, especially for foreign investors.
-
Rlang ☛ R Meets Hardware
Why use R to control hardware? Why NOT use R to control hardware?
-
-
Internet
-
Anne van Kesteren: Undue base URL influence
The URL parser has many quirks due to its origins in a time where conformance test suites were atypical and implementation requirements were hidden in the examples section. Some consider these quirks deeply problematic, but personally I don’t really mind that one can write a hundred slashes after a scheme instead of two and get identical results. Sure, it would be better if that were not the case, but in the end it is something that is normalized away and therefore does not impact the fundamental aspects of the URL ecosystem.
-
APNIC ☛ The Cloud under the Sea — a good explainer of complex geopolitics
The role of the submarine fibre networks in modern society.
-
-
Rust
-
Rust Weekly Updates ☛ This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 546
Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust!
-