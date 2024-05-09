Linux Kernel: Latest Articles in LWN and Linux Display Next Hackfest in A Coruña

Linux, famously, appears in a wide range of systems. While servers and large data centers get a lot of the attention, and this year will always be the year of the Linux desktop, there is also a great deal of Linux to be found in realtime and embedded applications. Two talks held in the realtime and embedded tracks of the 2024 Open Source Summit North America provided listeners with an update on how Linux is doing in those areas. Work on realtime Linux appears to be nearing completion, while the embedded community is still pushing forward at full speed.

The realtime session was run as a panel discussion featuring Kate Stewart, Daniel Bristot de Oliveira, Sebastian Siewior, and an empty chair representing Thomas Gleixner who, with help from the airlines, missed his deadline for arrival to the conference. Bristot started by asking what has motivated the realtime community to do all of the work it has done. Stewart answered that there was a problem (the need for a version of Linux that could meet realtime response requirements), and a number of companies got together to fund it. The latest stage alone was an eight-year journey, but this project is getting close to completion.