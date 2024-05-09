Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Puff Pieces and Technical Articles

In the previous post, we oversaw the required Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform operators, their roles, and the format used to create the Red Hat OpenStack Services on OpenShift (RHOSO) control plane. In this article, let’s review the deployment process.

We’ll base our observations on the Development Preview 3 code from https://github.com/rh-osp-demo/dp-demo/.

Let’s begin with the OpenStack Operator.

The OpenStack Operator