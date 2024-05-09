Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Puff Pieces and Technical Articles
-
Red Hat ☛ Red Hat OpenShift 101 for OpenStack admins: Data plane deployment
So far in this series, we oversaw the required Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform operators, their roles, and the format used to create the Red Hat OpenStack Services on OpenShift (RHOSO) control plane.
-
Red Hat ☛ AI Lab Recipes
What if we told you there's a Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub repository that makes building, running, and developing AI-powered applications from your laptop as easy as making toast? No cloud-based Hey Hi (AI) platform required, no specialized hardware accelerators needed, and with the most up-to-date open source models?
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Red Hat’s approach to placing community at the heart of Hey Hi (AI) innovation [Ed: Red Hat-sponsored puff piece, basically a paid-for ad disguised as 'article']
-
Benny Siegert ☛ Fedora Update: btrfs self-destruct
A while ago, I installed Fedora Asahi Remix on my M2 MacBook Air, and I was very positive about it. So positive, in fact, that I ended up making it the default partition in the bootloader. I haven’t used macOS in weeks. But then, a few days ago, something weird happened:
In the middle of some development work, running cvs update on the pkgsrc repository, the screen suddenly filled with a bunch of “read-only file system” errors.
-
Major Hayden ☛ amazon-ec2-utils in Fedora
The amazon-ec2-utils package in Fedora makes it a bit easier to find devices in an
AWS EC2 instance. ️🌤️
-
Red Hat ☛ Red Hat OpenShift 101 for OpenStack admins: Configuration
In the previous post, we oversaw the required Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform operators, their roles, and the format used to create the Red Hat OpenStack Services on OpenShift (RHOSO) control plane. In this article, let’s review the deployment process.
We’ll base our observations on the Development Preview 3 code from https://github.com/rh-osp-demo/dp-demo/.
Let’s begin with the OpenStack Operator.
The OpenStack Operator
The OpenStack Operator consists of three parts (a
CatalogSource, an
OperatorGroup, and a
Subscription), each defining a different resource for managing Operators within an OpenShift/Kubernetes cluster using the Operator Lifecycle Manager (OLM). The resources aim to set up an Operator for OpenStack, likely for managing OpenStack services within the cluster, are as follows: [...]
-
Silicon Angle ☛ NATO and quantum computing are part of the cybersecurity agenda for I.C.B.M. Consulting [Ed: This publisher is being paid to make those puff pieces about its own client]Starting this January, I.C.B.M. Corp. began working with the NATO Communications and Information Agency to help strengthen the Alliance’s cybersecurity posture. I.C.B.M. is working with the organization to improve its security visibility and asset management across NATO enterprise networks.
-
Business Wire ☛ Red Hat Reimagines Enterprise Linux for the AI Future with Image Mode for Red Hat Enterprise Linux [Ed: All about buzzwords now]
-
InfoWorld ☛ Red Hat launches RHEL for AI
Red Hat has launched Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI (RHEL AI), described as a foundation model platform that allows users to more seamlessly develop and deploy generative AI models.
Announced May 7 and available now as a developer preview, RHEL AI includes the Granite family of open-source large language models (LLMs) from IBM, InstructLab model alignment tools based on the LAB (Large-Scale Alignment for Chatbots) methodology, and a community-driven approach to model development through the InstructLab project, Red Hat said.
-
Business Wire ☛ Red Hat Delivers Accessible, Open Source Generative AI Innovation with Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI
-
Dolphin Publications B V ☛ Red Hat ‘reimagines’ Enterprise Linux for AI
The newly introduced image mode for Red Hat Enterprise Linux is a new deployment method that delivers the platform as a container image. Image mode takes a container-native approach to building, deploying and managing the operating system, providing a single workflow to manage the entirety of an IT landscape, from the applications to the underlying operating system, with the same tools and techniques. These updates are behind what Red Hat is calling reimagined Linux for the age of AI.
-
Network World ☛ Red Hat extends Lightspeed generative AI tool to OpenShift and Enterprise Linux
Red Hat's Lightspeed, a gen AI-powered assistant, will be extended to RHEL and OpenShift to help enterprises that want to use Linux, automation, and hybrid clouds but may not have the skills in house.