Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, RISC-V, Arduino, and More
CNX Software ☛ $23 C790 HDMI to MIPI CSI adapter adds HDMI and audio input to Raspberry Pi SBCs
C790 is an HDMI to MIPI CSI-2 board compatible with Raspberry Pi single board computers featuring a 40-pin GPIO header that adds both HDMI input up to 1080p60 and I2S audio input to the popular Arm SBC.
Hackaday ☛ 256-Core RISC-V Megacluster
Supercomputers are always an impressive sight to behold, but also completely unobtainable for the ordinary person. But what if that wasn’t the case? [bitluni] shows us how it’s done with his 256-core RISC-V megacluster.
CNX Software ☛ NanoCell V2.1 battery-powered ESP32-C3 IoT board runs ESPHome for Home Assistant integration
The NanoCell V2.1 is a development board built around the Espressif ESP32-C3 SoC (system-on-a-chip) preloaded with ESPHome firmware for low-power applications and improved Lithium battery management.
CNX Software ☛ Arduino Pro Opta D1608E/D1608S expansions feature electromechanical or solid-state relays, 16 I/Os
Arduino has recently announced two new expansions to their Arduino Pro Opta PLC series – the Arduino Pro Opta Ext D1608E and Arduino Pro Opta Ext D1608S, the main difference between the two is that the D1608E features 8 electromechanical relays (EMRs) whereas the D1608S features solid-state relays (SSRs). Other than that both expansion modules have 16x programmable I/Os (0-24 V digital / 0-24 V analog) which doubles the number of I/Os we have seen on the Opta micro PLC.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Gaining skills and confidence: The impact of Code Club and CoderDojo
Every year, we ask club volunteers to tell us about their experiences in our annual clubs survey. We share some highlights from this year's survey results.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Compute Module 4 brings Sega Game Gear back to life
Compute Module 4 is running RetroPie inside a salvaged Game Gear handset, giving the user access to as many classic games as the innards of their machine will allow. Jeff explains in his build video that he could have used a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W or a 3A+, which would draw less power but wouldn’t be quite as fast.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Meet André Costa: the brains behind rpilocator — The MagPi magazine
The service we now know as rpilocator started off as cm4locator, with André coding it during a couple of days off. Initially it was private, and within a couple of days it had helped him locate – and buy – a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W. Surprised at how easy it was, he decided to make a public version.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Retro printer — The MagPi magazine
Having talked with two fellow electrical engineers, he tried in vain to work out a low-cost solution. “It was only with the release of the earliest Raspberry Pi that I realised an affordable printer emulator could be developed,” he says. This prompted him to begin work on the Retro-Printer project – a HAT designed to plug into a Raspberry Pi computer that allows data captured from the Centronics (or parallel) port on a retro machine to be sent to a modern printer.