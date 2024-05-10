Games: Crusader Kings III, Contra crossover Vampire Survivors, and More
Crusader Kings III gets a Free Weekend plus a big Paradox sale on Steam
If you have a whole lot of free time this weekend I've got just the ticket: a Steam Free Weekend for Crusader Kings III and some discounts across other Paradox titles.
Death of a Wish gets Linux support with the Randomizer update out now
Developer melessthanthree has today released the Randomizer update for Death of a Wish, which amongst new features brings in Native Linux support.
The Metroidvania Mania Humble Bundle has some delightful treats inside
The weekend is approaching and if you're once again in need of some new games, check out the new Metroidvania Mania Humble Bundle.
Airships: Lost Flotilla is a rad steampunk autoshooter - dev talks Linux / Steam Deck support
Airships: Lost Flotilla is a fun looking spin-off from the much loved Airships: Conquer the Skies developed by David Stark.
Sink your teeth into capitalism after a 500-year slumber in Brocula out now
What if you took a bit of Stardew Valley but you're a Vampire rudely awoken from a deep 500 year nap and now you have to deal with capitalism? That's your problem in Brocula. Out now with Native Linux support, it looks like a game you'll want to sink your teeth in deep.
GUNDAM BREAKER 4 releases August 29th
As a huge fan of all things Gundam (I've seen every series and movie there is), I am ridiculously looking forward to GUNDAM BREAKER 4 and now it has an actual release date.
Contra crossover Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns DLC out now
After recently releasing an update adding in trains and working doors, Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns is officially out now with plenty of extra content to play through.